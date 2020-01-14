Southern Regional freshman standout Cole Velardi is 6-0 with four pins since Jan. 1. St. Augustine Prep’s William Bumbernick debuts in the rankings in the No. 3 spot.

1. Cole Velardi, Southern Regional (14-1)

2. Danny DiGiovacchino, Buena Regional (12-4)

3. William Bumbernick, St. Augustine Prep (6-7)

