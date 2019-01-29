Hammonton’s Daniel Corrigan has earned bonus points in all 24 of his wins this season and is among the area leaders with 15 pins. Southern’s J.T. Cornelius bounced back from a loss to nationally-ranked Zach DelVecchio of South Plainfield on Jan. 23 with a 3-0 decision against Phillipsburg’s Gage Horvath on Saturday. Lacey Township’s Vin Ceglie debuts in the rankings in the No. 3 spot. Ceglie won the Collingswood Tournament earlier this year.
1. Daniel Corrigan, Hammonton (24-1)
2. J.T. Cornelius, Southern Regional (23-3)
3. Vin Ceglie, Lacey Township (17-7)