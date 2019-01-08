Southern’s Matt Brielmeier finished second in the Robin Leff tournament and went 3-0 Saturday as the Rams swept a quad with wins over Mt. Olive, Paramus and West Morris Central. St. Augustine Prep’s Trey McLeer and Ocean City’s Charley Cossaboone are two of the top freshmen in the Cape-Atlantic League. McLeer won three matches in the Beast of the East tournament, and Cossaboone won the Gateway Gator title.
1. Matt Brielmeier, Southern Regional (10-5)
2. Trey McLeer, St. Augustine Prep (10-5)
3. Charley Cossaboone, Ocean City (8-1)