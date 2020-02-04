Oakcrest’s David Flippen is 11-0 against Cape-Atlantic League wrestlers this season. Buena’s Austin Richert went 4-0 during the week with two pins.

1. David Flippen, Oakcrest (23-4)

2. Austin Richert, Buena Regional (12-12)

3. Nicholas Faldetta, Egg Harbor Township (17-11)

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments