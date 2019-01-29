Lacey Township freshman Brady Carter lost the first match of his young career in the Shore Conference Tournament over the weekend. Being a freshman without much criteria, Carter was seeded 14th and lost 8-7 in an ultimate tiebreaker to third-seeded Nick Ammirati of Holmdel, a returning District 20 place winner. St. Augustine Prep’s Ryan DeFoney went 3-0 in a quad on Saturday and is 10-0 since Jan. 1.

1. Brady Carter, Lacey Township (23-1)

2. Ryan DeFoney, St. Augustine Prep (18-5)

3. Sal Palmeri, Holy Spirit (17-9)

