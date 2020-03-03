1 . Luke Chakonis (Delbarton, 36-4) vs. 32. Peter Delaportas (Pope John, 24-14); 17. John Fiore (Bergen Catholic, 22-10) vs. 16. Deren Cercioglu (Paramus Catholic, 29-7); 24. Jacob Wicks (Phillipsburg, 30-10 vs. 9. Thomas Renna (South Plainfield, 29-3); 25. John Dalmass (Moorestown, 34-6) vs. 8. Gunnar Nystedt (River Dell, 34-7); 21. Gavin Camola (Mount Olive) vs. 12. Gianluca Bimbaum (Hanover Park, 22-8); 28. Evan Kanteman (Cranford) vs. 5. Kyle Epperly (Jackson Memorial, 33-3); 20. Marcus Hebron (Lower Cape May, 18-1) vs. 13. John Dusza (Watchung Hills, 32-6); 29. Chris Stavrou (Hightstown vs. 4. David Szuba (Brick Memorial, 27-1).
3. Martin Cosgrove (Camden Catholic, 35-1) vs. 30. Kacper Szuberski (Garfield, 32-4); 19. Patrick O'Dwyer (Long Branch, 23-7) vs. 14. Alex Kostantas (Pascack Hills, 37-5); 22. Mikal Taylor (Absegami, 30-6) vs. 11. Daniel Pereira (West Orange, 25-7) 27. Jacob Levia (Cliffside Park, 24-12) vs. 6. Michael Massa (Seton Hall Prep, 32-4; 23. Aidan Meyler-McAuliffe (Red Bank Catholic, 27-8). vs. 10. Gavin Claro (Manalapan, 33-4); 26. Thomas Sherlock (Williamstown) vs. 7. Tommy Goodwin (Pequannock, 35-2); 18. Kenneth Koenig (Colts Neck, 32-8) vs. 15. Luke Tilton (Highland Park, 39-4); 31. Brian LaCross (Hopewell Valley) vs. 2. Mike Misita (St. Augustine, 29-3).
