Southern Regional’s Conor Collins continued his breakout freshman campaign over the weekend by winning the War on the Shore tournament in Maryland. Collins had two pins and a major decision on his way to the title. Pinelands Regional’s Mason Livio has won 11 straight matches. Kaden Naame had a 50-second pin in the Prep’s win against Ocean City on Thursday.
1. Conor Collins, Southern Regional (18-2)
2. Mason Livio, Pinelands Regional (13-1)
3. Kaden Naame, St. Augustine Prep (15-6)
