1 Kelly Dunnigan (Don Bosco Prep, 26-2) vs. 32 Jackson Sichelstiel (Paulsboro, 29-9); 17 Franco Mazza (Roxbury, 26-11) vs. 16. Chris Tringali (Mendham, 27-11; 24 Sam Kotch (Cinnaminson, 24-1) vs. 9. Kaelan Francois (Rahway, 36-0); 25. Matt DeGennaro (River Dell, 34-5) vs. 8. Clayton Utter (High Point, 29-5); 21. Desmond Pleasant (Piscataway, 37-6) vs. 12. Donovan Chavis (St. Peter's Prep, 14-5); 28. Luke Jacobs (Westfield, 24-9) vs. 5. Ryan Rosenthal (Toms River North, 36-1); 20. Justin Schiffer (Manalapan, 30-7) vs. 13. Aidan Shaughnessy (Rumson-Fair Haven, 30-4); 29. Merlin Senat (Orange, 36-8) vs. 4 Cooper Stewart (Sparta, 36-3).

3. Joseph Cangro (Bergen Catholic) vs. 30. Kostantinos Mavridkidis (Paramus Catholic, 22-5); 19. Colin Bradshaw (Howell) vs. 14. Aaron Kurzer (Montville, 31-7); 22. Brady Conlin (Williamstown) vs. 11. Cross Washlewski (Delbarton, 27-10); 27. David Rubin (Matawan, 30-6) vs. 6. Ty Whalen (Clearview, 36-1); 23. Hunter Horsey (Oakcrest, 37-5) vs. 10. Garrett Totten (Northern Burlington, 31-5); 26. Cole Meyer (Wall, 20-6) vs. 7. James Day (Phillipsburg, 31-8); 18. Demetri Poniros (Ocean, 10-4) vs. 15. Michael Rodriguez (Becton, 25-3); 31. Sean Cowan (Absegami, 31-8) vs. 2 Tyler Klinsky (Middletown North, 44-1).

