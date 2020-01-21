Southern Regional freshman standout Cole Velardi had three pins and a technical fall on his way to a third-place finish at the War on the Shore. Buena Regional’s Danny DiGiovacchino (5-0) and the Prep’s William Bumbernick (6-0) are a combined 11-0 against Cape-Atlantic League wrestlers this season.

1. Cole Velardi, Southern Regional (19-2)

2. Danny DiGiovacchino, Buena Regional (16-6)

3. William Bumbernick, St. Augustine Prep (8-7)

