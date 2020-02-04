152
Southern Regional’s Cole Velardi has won seven straight matches and 17 of his last 18. Buena’s Danny DiGiovacchino went 4-0 during the week with two pins and an 8-0 major decision against Holy Spirit’s Kolin Driscoll.
1. Cole Velardi, Southern Regional (23-2)
2. Danny DiGiovacchino, Buena Regional (23-6)
3. William Bumbernick, St. Augustine Prep (13-10)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.