152

Southern Regional’s Cole Velardi has won seven straight matches and 17 of his last 18. Buena’s Danny DiGiovacchino went 4-0 during the week with two pins and an 8-0 major decision against Holy Spirit’s Kolin Driscoll.

1. Cole Velardi, Southern Regional (23-2)

2. Danny DiGiovacchino, Buena Regional (23-6)

3. William Bumbernick, St. Augustine Prep (13-10)

