1. Zach DelVecchio (South Plainfield) vs. 32. Christopher Cherry (Mount Olive); 17. Jake Hendershot (Ridge) vs. 16. Joshua Darisme (Rahway); 24. Sean Horner (Kingsway) vs. 9. Jajuan Hayes (Bordentown); 25. Nashawn Brooks (Irvington) vs. 8. Gage Armijo (Mendham); 21. Yousue Gomez (Passaic Tech) vs. 12. Niccolo Colucci (St. Peter's Prep); 28. Obifunna Ezeigbo (Ewing) vs. 5. Benny Dahdah (Westwood); 20. Gabriel Klaus (Haddonfield) vs. 13. Billy Borowsky (Point Boro); 29. Hayden Holmes (West Deptford) vs. 4. Luke Fischer (Newton); 3. Zach Lewis (Emerson Park-Ridge) vs. 30. Youseff Gamel (East Brunswick); 19. Vincent Ceglie (Lacey) vs. 14. Steven Cmielewski (Red Bank Catholic); 22. Keshon Davila (New Brunswick) vs. 11. Nicolas Galka (Warren Hills); 27. Matt Goetz (Gateway) vs. 6. Michael Filleri (Garfield); 26. Mike Salerno (Watchung Hills) vs. Nick Trani (Wayne Valley); 23. Brady Smith (Middletown South) vs. 10. P.J. Casale (Delbarton); 18. Joe Sardina (Howell) vs. 15. J.T. Cornelius (Southern); 31. Jason Burklow (Pequannock) vs. 2. Tyreke Brown (Penns Grove).
