St. Augustine Prep’s Sal Manera, Absegami’s Ray Weed and Southern’s Haven Tatarek each won district titles. Manera won District 31 and enters Region 8 as the top seed in the weight class riding a 19-match winning streak. Weed beat each of the top two seeds at District 32 to take home Most Out-standing Wrestler honors as a freshman. Tatarek dropped down to 160 for the postseason after spending most of the season at 170 and won the District 29 title.
1. Sal Manera, St. Augustine Prep (26-5)
2. Ray Weed, Absegami (31-3)
3. Haven Tatarek, Southern Regional (23-9)