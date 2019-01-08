This is easily the deepest weight class in the area this season. St. Augustine Prep’s Mike Misita and Southern’s John Stout lead the way so far. Misita won four matches with three pins at the Beast of the East and followed that with a Mustang Classic title. Stout is a perfect 14-0 and won the Robin Leff and Hunterdon Central tournament titles. Stout won a 4-3 decision against No. 3 Jaden Roberts of Buena Regional in the Leff final. Oakcrest’s Kal-El Corbett (10-2), Holy Spirit’s Conner Boal (13-4), Ocean City’s Billy Kroeger (10-2) and Lacey Township’s Quint Kearns (11-3) lead a talented group on the outside of the rankings looking in for now.
1. Mike Misita, St. Augustine Prep (13-2)
2. John Stout, Southern Regional (14-0)
3. Jaden Roberts, Buena Regional (6-2)