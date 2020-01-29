182

The Prep’s Nick Marshall had a pin and a technical fall Saturday in matches against Toms River North and St. Peter’s Prep. Middle Township’s David Giulian has won eight straight matches, with three pins and a major decision.

1. Ben LoParo, Southern Regional (9-3)

2. Nick Marshall, St. Augustine Prep (9-6)

3. David Giulian, Middle Township (20-2)

