St. Augustine Prep’s Ryan DeFoney takes over the top spot after winning the District 31 title. Lacey’s Brady Carter finished second in District 26 after dropping a 6-4 decision to Toms River North’s Louie Gagliardo. Gagliardo was a three-time state place-winner in Florida before moving back to Toms River for his senior year. Holy Spirit freshman Sal Palmeri was the lowest seed to win a District 29 title. Palmeri worked his way from the No. 5 seed to a district title.
1. Ryan DeFoney, St. Augustine Prep (24-7)
2. Brady Carter, Lacey Township (28-2)
3. Sal Palmeri, Holy Spirit (24-11)