106: 1. Nico Calleo (Watchung Hills, 38-2) vs. 32. Adan Albino (Bogota, 27-9) ; 17. Amajuwan Murray (Rahway, 34-2) vs. 16. Hunter Lensi (Belvidere, 30-7); 24. Angelo Messina (Freehold, 28-7) vs. 9. Aiden Wallace (Bergen Catholic, 27-9; 25. Joseph Sciarrone (Seton Hall Prep, 26-10) vs. 8. Luke Stanich (Roxbury, 32-4; 21. Nick Cottone (Shawnee, 35-6) vs. 12. John Hildebrandt (Williamstown, 33-4); 28. Dylan Acevedo (Sayreville, 35-5) vs. 5. Tyler Vazquez (Delbarton, 33-5; 20. Jared Brunner (Eastern, 35-5) vs. 13. Dylan Almodovar (St. Augustine, 32-7); 29. Hogan Horsey (Oakcrest, 34-7) vs. 4. Evan Mougalian (Kinnelon, 39-0).

3. Evan Tallmadge (Brick, 35-1) vs. 30. Max Martinez (Pascack Hills, 35-8); 19. Joseph Giordano (St. John Vianney, 31-10) vs. 14. Angelo Pellucci (St. Peter's Prep, 27-7); 22. Michael Campanaro (West Morris, 36-7); vs. 11. Conor Collins (Southern, 36-2); 27. Lucas Toree (Point Boro, 27-7) vs. 6. Talsei Kurachi (River Dell, 39-2); 23. Blake Tarnowski (Ocean, 26-7) vs. 10. Dominic Tafuri (Cedar Grove, 38-4); 26. Justin Murray (Toms River South, 26-8) vs. 7. Brett Redner (Butler, 36-4); 18. Harrison Gordon (Marlboro, 35-5) vs. 15. Jack Zaleski (Middletown South, 36-4; 31. Aidan Carmody (Livingston, 26-8) vs. 2. Anthony Santaniello (Brick Memorial, 33-0).

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

