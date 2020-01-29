Southern freshman Cole Velardi had a first-period pin as the Rams beat perennial power Phillipsburg on Saturday. Velardi is among the area leaders with 15 pins this season. Buena’s Danny DiGiovacchino had a pin and a technical fall Saturday and has 12 pins this season.

1. Cole Velardi, Southern Regional (21-2)

2. Danny DiGiovacchino, Buena Regional (19-6)

3. William Bumbernick, St. Augustine Prep (10-9)

