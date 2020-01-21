Southern Regional’s J.T. Cornelius had a pin and three decisions on his way to the heavyweight title at the War on the Shore. Barnegat’s Griffin Jackstadt has earned bonus points in 13 of his 16 wins this season and has won seven straight matches. Ocean City’s Nick Sannino has been one of the most dominant wrestlers in the area this season. Sannino has 15 pins this season and all 15 have come in the first period.
1. J.T. Cornelius, Southern Regional (19-1)
2. Griffin Jackstadt, Barnegat (16-1)
3. Nick Sannino, Ocean City (18-0)
