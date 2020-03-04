Quarterfinals 

Johnae Drumright, Trenton vs. Ahsia Torres, Perth Amboy; Izabella Frezzo, Becton vs. Julia Manolas, Manalapan

Semifinals 

Randi Miley, High Point vs. winner of 4-Drumright/5-Torres; Chloe Ayres, Princeton vs. winner of 3-Frezzo/6-Manolas.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments