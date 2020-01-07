Southern Regional’s Conor Collins is one of the area’s top freshmen. Collins won the Robin Leff and Hunterdon Central Tournaments to open the season. Pinelands Regional’s Mason Livio finished second in the Gateway Gator Tournament.

1. Conor Collins, Southern Regional (12-1)

2. Mason Livio, Pinelands Regional (8-1)

3. Kaden Naame, St. Augustine Prep (8-3)

