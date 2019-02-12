Southern Regional’s J.T. Cornelius has been a man on a mission lately and takes over the top spot here. Cornelius went 5-0 during Southern’s run to a state title with four first-period pins. Cornelius’ wins against Howell in the sectional final and Hunterdon Central in the state final were both huge for the Rams. Corrigan bumped up to heavyweight and dropped an 8-6 decision to Ocean City’s Nick Sannino on Feb. 6. Corrigan went 3-0 with two major decisions and a pin on Saturday. Kurt Driscoll had a first-period pin on Friday for Holy Spirit’s lone win against Camden Catholic in the South Jersey Non-Public B final.
1. J.T. Cornelius, Southern Regional (31-3)
2. Daniel Corrigan, Hammonton (33-2)
3. Kurt Driscoll, Holy Spirit (27-4)