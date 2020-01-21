Lacey’s Jackson Brandt has 12 first-period pins this season. St. Joseph’s Alexi Giordano has won 10 straight matches with five pins, a technical fall and a major decision during the run. George Rhodes had a key 1-0 decision in Absegami’s 33-32 win against Cherokee on Friday at the Jack Welch Duals.

1. Jackson Brandt, Lacey Township (17-2)

2. Alexi Giordano, St. Joseph (20-1)

3. George Rhodes, Absegami (17-5)

