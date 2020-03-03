1. Kyle Jacob (Paramus, 39-1) vs. 32. Michael Carey (Haddonfield, 25-8); 17. Michael Pavlinetz (Holmdel, 34-6) vs. 16. Tony Thompson (Buena, 32-4); 24. Cole Zydel (Pope John, 32-4) vs. 9. Tom Goetz (Gateway, 36-2); 25. Josh Ortiz (Highland) vs. 8. Robert Damerjian (Moorestown, 10-0); 21. Jordan Campbell (Middlesex, 33-5) vs. 12. Cody Thurston (West Deptford, 35-6); 28. Keith Simon (Bayonne, 34-6) vs. 5. Joshua Darisme (Rahway, 31-0); 20. Gage Horvath (Phillipsburg, 26-12) vs. 13. Michael Nakano (Toms River North, 33-5); 29. Danny Hasbani (Passaic Valley, 33-5) vs. 4. Zane Coles (Pitman, 38-0).

3 Gage Armijo (Mendham, 36-3) vs. 30. Nicolas Polewka (Nutley, 23-19); 19. Joseph Porcaro (Sayreville, 29-4) vs. 14. Ameir Pittman (Burlington City, 32-2; 22. Mike Sierra (North Bergen, 12-3) vs. 11. Max Acciardi (Paramus Catholic, 33-7); 27. Bryan Bonilaa (Hightstown, 38-4) vs. 6. Michael Toranzo (St. Joseph (Montvale, 29-6); 23. Kevin Lind (Raritan) vs. 10. Remy Brancato (Bergen Catholic, 11-7); 26. Nnamdi James (Franklin Township, 30-8) vs. 7. Jackson Crawn (Kittatinny, 33-2); 18. Christian Ceccbaudo (Hopewell Valley, 29-8) vs. 15. Tracey Taylor (Long Branch, 29-3); 31. Jonas Hyman (Ramsey, 31-6) vs. 2. P.J. Casale (Delbarton, 37-3).

