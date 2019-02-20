Southern’s John Stout and Buena Regional’s Jaden Roberts each dropped down to 170 for the postseason after spending much of the year at 182. Stout takes over the top spot after winning his second District 29 title. Stout had a 19-second pin in the semifinals and then won a 6-1 decision against Roberts in the district final. St. Augustine Prep’s Joe Colon won the District 31 title.
1. John Stout, Southern Regional (37-2)
2. Joe Colon, St. Augustine Prep (10-4)
3. Jaden Roberts, Buena Regional (30-5)