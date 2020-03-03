1 Dante Stefanelli (Delbarton, 32-8)vs. 32. Evan Cannon (Randolph, 25-15); 17. Nate Zastowny (Phillipsburg, 33-7) vs. 16. Luke Petaccia (Pascack Valley, 32-4); 24. Joseph Barsky (Colts Neck, 22-14) vs. 9. Constantinos Pavlides (Eastern, 32-8); 25. Christian Jimenez (Don Bosco Prep, 20-9) vs. 8. Blake Bahna (Watchung Hills, 35-3); ; 21. Elijah Lugo (Wayne Valley, 35-4) vs. 12. Thomas Stigliano (Whippany Park, 37-3); 28. Asa Walton (Delsea, 32-9) vs. 5. Robert Woodcock (Southern, 36-1); 20. Salvatore Maniero (Nutley, 39-4) vs. 13. Jack Witt (Seton Hall Prep, 31-4); 29. Jared Tracey (Ocean, 30-7) vs. 4. Harrison Hinojosa (Camden Catholic, 32-6).

3. Brian Soldano (High Point, 33-1) vs. 30. Edward Jang (Marlboro, 31-11); 19. Alex Marshall (St. Augustine, 32-6) vs. 14. Sabino Portela (Red Bank Catholic, 32-4); 22. Braydon Castillo (Lower Cape May, 22-6) vs. 11. Anthony Spera (Mount Olive, 33-4); 27. Luke Burns (Bernards, 11-3) vs. 6. Shay Addison (Rumson-Fair Haven, 34-2); 23. Shawn Williams (Paulsboro) vs. 10. Nate Camissciolli (Bergen Catholic, 28-7); 26. Nathan Lapinski (Cherokee, 31-8) vs. 7. Norman Cella (Hunterdon Central, 38-4; 18. A.J. Puerto (Fair Lawn) vs. 15. Nicholas Golden (Allentown, 37-2; 31. Davin Donellan (Paramus Catholic, 18-7) vs. 2. Matt Benedetti (Manalapan, 39-1).

