Southern Regional’s Ben LoParo went 4-0 and Middle Township’s David Giulian went 5-0 during the week. LoParo and Giulian each had two pins and a major decision.

1. Ben LoParo, Southern Regional (13-3)

2. Nick Marshall, St. Augustine Prep (13-7)

3. David Giulian, Middle Township (25-2)

