Southern Regional’s John Stout went 5-2 en route to a fifth-place finish in the prestigious Escape the Rock tournament over the weekend. Stout announced last week that he has verbally committed to wrestle collegiately at the University of Pennsylvania next season. Buena Regional’s Jaden Roberts dropped a 4-3 decision to CBA District 24 runner-up Derek Smith in the Jack Welch duals but won a 10-6 decision against District 22 and Region 6 champ Christian Murphy of Howell.
1. Mike Misita, St. Augustine Prep (18-3)
2. John Stout, Southern Regional (24-2)
3. Jaden Roberts, Buena Regional (16-2)