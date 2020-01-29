St. Joseph’s Alexi Giordano was 3-0 with three pins Saturday. Giordano is 14-0 since Jan. 1 and has picked up bonus points in 22 of his 23 wins this season. Absegami’s George Rhodes is 6-0 with five pins against CAL wrestlers this season.
1. Jackson Brandt, Lacey Township (21-2)
2. Alexi Giordano, St. Joseph (23-1)
3. George Rhodes, Absegami (20-5)
