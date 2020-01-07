One of the deepest weight classes in the area, Southern Regional state qualifier J.T. Cornelius opens the year in the top spot after winning titles at Robin Leff and Hunterdon Central. Barnegat’s Griffin Jackstadt won the Blue Devil Classic and Overbrook tournaments. Ocean City state qualifier Nick Sannino is unbeaten with titles at the Gateway Gator and Marinelli tournaments.

1. J.T. Cornelius, Southern Regional (12-1)

2. Griffin Jackstadt, Barnegat (9-1)

3. Nick Sannino, Ocean City (11-0)

