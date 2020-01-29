Southern returning state place-winner Eddie Hummel has been No. 1 at 138 the whole season thus far but appears headed for 132 with the postseason approaching, and he takes over the top spot here. St. Augustine Prep’s Brock Zurawski dropped a 9-7 decision in overtime to Kingsway’s Jake Gentile on Friday. Zurawski is 5-0 with five pins against CAL wrestlers this season. Zurawski could bounce between here and 138 with the return last week of St. Augustine Prep’s Trey McLeer, who was a state qualifier last season. Oakcrest’s Frank Gabriel was pinned by 2019 District 25 and Region 8 champ Michael Conklin of Toms River East on Saturday.

1. Eddie Hummel, Southern Regional (20-0)

2. Brock Zurawski, St. Augustine Prep (18-5)

3. Frank Gabriel, Oakcrest (20-3)

