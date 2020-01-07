The Prep’s D’Amani Almodovar finished third in the Mustang Classic tournament at Brick Memorial. Absegami freshman Sean Cowan has made an immediate impact for the Braves, winning the Robin Leff and Gloucester City tournaments.

1. D’Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine Prep (10-5)

2. Sean Cowan, Absegami (9-1)

3. Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest (8-2)

