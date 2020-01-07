Egg Harbor Township’s Jack Schiavo is a perfect 7-0 with seven pins against Cape-Atlantic League wrestlers this season. Buena’s Cael Aretz finished third in the Robin Leff tournament.

1. Jack Schiavo, Egg Harbor Township (9-2)

2. Cael Aretz, Buena Regional (8-3)

3. Gianni Danze, St. Augustine Prep (7-5)

