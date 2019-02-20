St. Augustine sophomore Mike Misita won his second District 31 title. Misita had two pins and a major decision en route to the district crown. Oakcrest’s Kal-El Corbitt (District 30) and Pinelands’ Evan Burton (29) each move into the rankings after winning district titles. Burton spent most of the season at 195 and even wrestled a match at 220 this season but enters regions with a perfect 7-0 record at 182 this season.
1. Mike Misita, St. Augustine Prep (26-5)
2. Kal-El Corbitt, Oakcrest (27-3)
3. Evan Burton, Pinelands Regional (24-10)