1. John Pozanski (Colonia, 35-0) vs. 32. Gerard Aroneo (Watchung Hills, 24-11); 17. Cassey Allen (Emerson-Park Ridge) vs. 16. Anthony Moscatello (Mount Olive, 31-7); 24. Jamel Miles-Benjamin (Paulsboro, 30-9) vs. 9. Brett McMath (Bridgewater-Raritan, 36-3); 25. Tyson Carroll (Columbia, 27-11) vs. 8. Blake Clayton (St. John Vianney, 33-5); 21. Jack Stoll (Pope John, 22-18) vs. 12. Adonis May (West Orange, 27-3); 28. Gavin Shields (West Deptford, 33-8) vs. 5. Jason Sherlock (Point Beach, 35-4); 20. Nicholas Iliveri (Delbarton, 25-16) vs. 13. Zachary Andruchowitz (Bloomfield, 37-5); 29. Ben LoParo (Southern, 23-6) vs. 4. Joe Colon (Brick Memorial, 27-4).
3. Issac Dean (Shawnee, 35-5) vs. 30. Nicholas Aquilano (Raritan, 30-8); 19. Nick Marshall (St. Augustine, 21-9) vs. 14. Nicholas Lodato (Piscataway, 33-5); 22. Jahman McNeil (Bound Brook, 33-6) vs. 11. Nathaniel Fossett (North Hunterdon, 32-3); 27. Josh Beigman (Hopewell Valley, 35-5) vs. 6. Jaob Whitworth (Wall, 27-3); 23. Brycen Mafaro (Kittatinny, 29-6). vs. 10. Benjamin Liss (Fair Lawn, 39-0); 26. Brian Fall (Ramapo, 28-3) vs. 7. Michael Conrad (Montville, 39-0); 18. Kevin Pandorf (Kingsway, 31-8) vs. 15. Noah Putney (Clayton, 37-0); 31. Anthony Ascencio (Lodi, 20-7) vs. 2. Luke Rada (Colts Neck, 37-2).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.