1. John Pozanski (Colonia, 35-0) vs. 32. Gerard Aroneo (Watchung Hills, 24-11); 17. Cassey Allen (Emerson-Park Ridge) vs. 16. Anthony Moscatello (Mount Olive, 31-7); 24. Jamel Miles-Benjamin (Paulsboro, 30-9) vs. 9. Brett McMath (Bridgewater-Raritan, 36-3); 25. Tyson Carroll (Columbia, 27-11) vs. 8. Blake Clayton (St. John Vianney, 33-5); 21. Jack Stoll (Pope John, 22-18) vs. 12. Adonis May (West Orange, 27-3); 28. Gavin Shields (West Deptford, 33-8) vs. 5. Jason Sherlock (Point Beach, 35-4); 20. Nicholas Iliveri (Delbarton, 25-16) vs. 13. Zachary Andruchowitz (Bloomfield, 37-5); 29. Ben LoParo (Southern, 23-6) vs. 4. Joe Colon (Brick Memorial, 27-4).

3. Issac Dean (Shawnee, 35-5) vs. 30. Nicholas Aquilano (Raritan, 30-8); 19. Nick Marshall (St. Augustine, 21-9) vs. 14. Nicholas Lodato (Piscataway, 33-5); 22. Jahman McNeil (Bound Brook, 33-6) vs. 11. Nathaniel Fossett (North Hunterdon, 32-3); 27. Josh Beigman (Hopewell Valley, 35-5) vs. 6. Jaob Whitworth (Wall, 27-3); 23. Brycen Mafaro (Kittatinny, 29-6). vs. 10. Benjamin Liss (Fair Lawn, 39-0); 26. Brian Fall (Ramapo, 28-3) vs. 7. Michael Conrad (Montville, 39-0); 18. Kevin Pandorf (Kingsway, 31-8) vs. 15. Noah Putney (Clayton, 37-0); 31. Anthony Ascencio (Lodi, 20-7) vs. 2. Luke Rada (Colts Neck, 37-2).

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments