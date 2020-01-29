Holy Spirit returning state qualifier K.J. Sherman takes over the top spot with Southern’s Hummel dropping to 132. Sherman was 4-0 with three pins and a major decision last week. Hammonton’s Ryan Figueroa is one of just two remaining unbeaten wrestlers in the area, along with Hummel. Figueroa has earned bonus points in 21 of his 22 wins this season. Prep state qualifier McLeer returned last week and could give the Hermits a big boost heading into the state tournament. McLeer lost a major decision to Kingsway Regional returning state place-winner McKenzie Bell on Friday and debuts at No. 3.
1. K.J. Sherman, Holy Spirit (14-4)
2. Ryan Figueroa, Hammonton (22-0)
3. Trey McLeer, St. Augustine Prep (2-2)
