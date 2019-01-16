Lacey Township’s Brady Carter remained unbeaten with a 3-1 decision over previously ranked Hunter Horsey of Oakcrest to highlight another strong week. St. Augustine Prep’s Ryan DeFoney went 4-0 with two pins and a technical fall in leading the Hermits to a second-place finish in the Virginia Duals. Holy Spirit’s Sal Palmeri debuts in the rankings following a 6-3 win against Horsey on Jan. 9.
1. Brady Carter, Lacey Township (18-0)
2. Ryan DeFoney, St. Augustine Prep (14-4)
3. Sal Palmeri, Holy Spirit (12-5)