State placewinner Nick O’Connell is one of the hottest wrestlers in the state. The former state placewinner is one of just two area wrestlers to remain unbeaten along with Oakcrest’s Keevon Berry. O’Connell went 3-0 in a quad Saturday with three first-period pins. He dropped down to 152 pounds and came up with a huge major decision against Phillipsburg’s Cody Harrison last week. He stays ranked No. 1 here but don’t be surprised if he drops down to 152 to take a run at a state title. The Prep’s Sal Manera has won 13 straight matches with eight pins and four major decisions. Absegami’s Ray Weed has won 18 of his last 19 matches since a loss to Manera on Jan. 16. Despite being just a freshman, teams have started to avoid Weed as he has been forfeited to seven times since Jan. 1.
1. Nick O’Connell, Southern Regional (26-0)
2. Sal Manera, St. Augustine Prep (23-5)
3. Ray Weed, Absegami (27-3)