Lacey Township’s Hunter Gutierrez had two first-period pins and a forfeit as the Lions reached the South Jersey Group III final. The Prep’s Mike Albergo had a first-period pin against Christian Brothers Academy in the South Jersey Non-Public A semifinals but missed the team’s State Non-Public A final with the flu. Hammonton’s Ryan Figueroa had a pin and a major decision but lost an 8-6 decision to Collingswood’s Andrew Clark on Saturday. Clark finished eighth in the state at 126 pounds last season.
1. Hunter Gutierrez, Lacey Township (27-3)
2. Mike Albergo, St. Augustine Prep (16-6)
3. Ryan Figueroa, Hammonton (33-2)