Southern Regional’s Conor Collins has won 13 straight matches. Collins won a 7-2 decision against Oakcrest’s Hogan Horsey on Saturday, ending Horsey’s 10-match winning streak. St. Augustine Prep’s D’Amani Almodovar is 14-0 since Jan. 1 with six pins.
1. Conor Collins, Southern Regional (24-2)
2. D’Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine Prep (24-5)
3. Mason Livio, Pinelands Regional (19-2)
