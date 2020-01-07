120

Southern Regional state qualifier Jayson Scerbo won the Robin Leff and Hunterdon Central tournaments. Lower Cape May’s Devon Bohn won the Gateway Gator tournament.

1. Jayson Scerbo, Southern Regional (11-2)

2. Hayden Horsey, Oakcrest (7-3)

3. Devon Bohn, Lower Cape May (8-2)

