1. Brett Ungar (Hunterdon Central) vs. 32. Seven Rich (Voorhees); 17. Garrett Totten (Northern Burlington) vs. 16. Ty Whelan (Clearview); 24. Josh Palmucci (Kingsway) vs. 9. Brady Carter (Lacey); 25. Jacob DelVecchio (South Plainfield) vs. 8. Louie Gagliardo (Toms River North); 21. Evan Tallmadge (Brick) vs. 12. Franco Mazza (Roxbury); 28. Ethan Liptzin (Howell) vs. 5. Kelly Dunnigan (Don Bosco Prep); 20. Kaelan Francois (Rahway) vs. 13. Ryan Smith (Brick Memorial); 29. Dylan Guido (Rutherford) vs. 4. Joe Manno (St. Joseph (Montvale); 3. Jack Maida (Shore) vs. 30. A.J. Beck (New Egypt); 19. Nico Calello (Watchung Hills) vs. 14. Nicholas Diaz (St. John Vianney); 22. Naquan Tory (Columbia) vs. 11. Jack Bethea (Mendham); 27. Daniel Haws (Lenape Valley) vs. 6. Shane Percelay (Pope John); 26. Clayton Utter (High Point) vs. 7. Joseph Cangro (Bergen Catholic); 23. Dominic Tafuru (Cedar Grove) vs. 10. Dean Savercool (Whippany Park); 18. Logan Maczko (Phillipsburg) vs. 15. Ryan Defoney (St. Augustine); 31. Ethan Wilson (Washington Township) vs. 2. Tyler Klinsky (Middletown North).
