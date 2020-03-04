Quarterfinals

Ana Gonzalez, Lakewood vs. Kierra Hubmaster, Kittatinny; Amanda Pace, North Bergen vs. Madison Pesavage, Jackson Memorial.

Semifinals 

Jewel Gonzalez, Phillipsburg vs. winner of 4-Gonzalez/5-Hubmaster; Olivia Heyer, Kingsway vs. winner of 3-Pace/6-Pesavage.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

