Quarterfinals 

Gina Novello, Jackson Memorial vs. Lacey Hums, High Point; Maria Taseva, Elmwood Park vs. Haylee Adorno, Delran.

Semifinals 

Kerly Borbor, New Brunswick vs. winner of 4-Novello/5-Hums; Amirah Giorgianni, Mainland vs. winner of 3-Taseva/6-Adorno.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

