Southern Regional’s Jayson Scerbo has won seven straight matches with five pins during the run. Oakcrest’s Hayden Horsey has won 15 straight matches since a loss to Delsea’s C.J. Mazzarelli on Jan. 5. The Prep’s D’Amani Almodovar had a first-period pin on Jan. 30 against Egg Harbor Township as the Hermits wrapped up an unbeaten season within the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference.
1. Jayson Scerbo, Southern Regional (18-7)
2. Hayden Horsey, Oakcrest (23-4)
3. D’Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine Prep (13-8)