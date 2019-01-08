Oakcrest’s Keevon Berry is off to a strong start. The returning state qualifier won the Nottingham and Art Marinelli tournaments and already has a signature win against fellow state qualifier Drew Bowker of Rancocas Valley. Southern’s Ben LoParo won the Hunterdon Central tournament and finished second in the Robin Leff. Barnegat’s Charlie Cotton earned titles in the Overbrook and Garden State Classic tournaments.

1. Keevon Berry, Oakcrest (11-0)

2. Ben LoParo, Southern Regional (10-4)

3. Charlie Cotton, Barnegat (13-1)

