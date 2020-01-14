Southern Regional Eddie Hummel, a state qualifier last season, won a 14-5 major decision against returning District 27 champion and state qualifier Ryan Smith of Brick Memorial on Thursday. Holy Spirit’s K.J. Sherman bumped up to 145 and pinned District 29 runner-up Travis Brown of Pinelands Regional on Jan. 7. Hammonton’s Ryan Figueroa is unbeaten and has earned bonus points in 13 of his 14 wins this season.
1. Eddie Hummel, Southern Regional (14-0)
2. K.J. Sherman, Holy Spirit (6-2)
3. Ryan Figueroa, Hammonton (14-0)
