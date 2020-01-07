Southern Regional freshman Cole Velardi opened his high school career with a title in the Robin Leff tournament. Fellow freshman Danny DiGiovacchino has only two losses, both coming to Veleradi in tournaments. Absegami’s Ethan Zeck went 3-0 with two pins and a technical fall on Saturday as the Braves swept a quad with wins over Oakcrest, Cedar Creek and Egg Harbor Township.

1. Cole Velardi, Southern Regional (12-1)

2. Danny DiGiovacchino, Buena Regional (9-2)

3. Ethan Zeck, Absegami (10-2)

