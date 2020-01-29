The Prep’s Ryan DeFoney made the drop to 120 on Friday for the first time this season and takes over the top spot here. DeFoney won twice last weekend and dropped a 3-2 decision to fellow 2019 state qualifier Patrick Adams of St. Peter’s Prep on Saturday. Oakcrest’s Hayden Horsey lost a 4-2 decision to 2019 District 25 runner-up Eddie Totten of Toms River East on Saturday.

1. Ryan DeFoney, St. Augustine Prep (9-4)

2. Jayson Scerbo, Southern Regional (12-6)

3. Hayden Horsey, Oakcrest (19-4)

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments