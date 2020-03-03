1. Dylan Weaver (Lyndhurst, 33-3) vs. 32. Zach Kitchell (Collingswood, 30-5); 17. James Romaine (Princeton, 24-4) vs. 16. David DiPierro (Kingsway, 26-12); 24. Jack Murray (Watchung Hills, 23-8) vs. 9. Michael McGhee (Shore, 39-2); 25. Alan Devries (Pompton Lakes, 35-7) vs. 8. Brandon Teresa (Montville, 30-6); 21. Ryan Carey (Long Branch, 34-6) vs. 12. Jurius Clark (Highland, 35-4); 28. William Schlegel (Mendham, 29-13) vs. 5. Stefano Sgambellone (St. Joseph (Montvale, 26-4); 20. Aidan Weingrad (Cherry Hill East, 36-5) vs. 13. Jared Schoppe (Delsea, 35-6); 29. Cole Velardi (Southern, 32-6) vs. 4. Nick Boggiano (Toms River North, 36-1).
3. Alex Strashinsky (Bergen Catholic, 28-1) vs. 30. Tyler Brignola (Rumson-Fair Haven, 28-7); 19. Devin Iannelli (Northern Highlands, 35-5) vs. 14. Colin Calvetti (Delbarton, 24-10); 22. Patrick Nevins (Roselle Park, 21-4) vs. 11. Ian McCabe (Monroe, 34-3); 27. Dominick Delntinis (Parsippany, 35-6) vs. 6. Aaron Ayzerov (Paramus, 27-3); 23. Stephen Malia (Warren Hills, 33-7) vs. 10. Nicholas Vargas (Wall, 34-4); 26. Connor Vill (Governor Livingston, 30-6) vs. 7. Matthew Garcia (Pope John, 25-8); 18. Anthony Romaniello (Hunterdon Central, 36-4) vs. 15. Alexander Martinez (Bound Brook, 32-3); 31. Eren Ibas (Delran, 37-6) vs. 2. Brandon Mooney (Camden Catholic, 34-4).
