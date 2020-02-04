Southern Regional state qualifier Robert Woodcock has won 13 straight matches and earned bonus points in all 13. The Prep’s Alex Marshall was dominant in a 5-0 week with a pin and four technical falls. St. Joseph’s Alexi Giordano was ranked second at 170 for most of the season but appears to be headed to 160 for the postseason run and debuts at No. 3 here. Giordano lost a 7-0 decision to Collingswood’s Andrew Clark on Saturday. Clark finished fourth in the state at 132 pounds last season.
1. Robert Woodcock, Southern Regional (24-1)
2. Alex Marshall, St. Augustine Prep (23-5)
3. Alexi Giordano, St. Joseph (26-2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.